'Historic decisions' for Baltics expected at NATO Madrid summit — media

NATOA and Estonia flags.
NATOA and Estonia flags. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Finland and Sweden's NATO accession and additional protection for the Baltic countries are expected to dominate the alliance's summit in Madrid later this month, Politico Europe reported on Friday.

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said NATO is ready to announce some "robust and historic decisions", the outlet said. This is expected to be in terms of air defense and troop commitments for the Baltics.

"But we're looking at land, we're looking at air, we're looking at sea, space and cyberspace," he said, as well as prepositioning equipment, command and control, logistics, and fuel and supply chains.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

