Medical care in Tallinn on Victory Day and Midsummer's Day

It will be possible to seek medical care during the upcoming holiday (June 23-24) period in Estonia despite reduced working hours.

 The emergency rooms of all Tallinn hospitals and Tallinn Emergency Medical Service work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An ambulance can be called on the emergency number 112.

Tallinn Dental Clinic (Toompuiestee 4b) is open on June 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., all dental services are provided.

On Victory Day and Midsummer's Day, June 23 and 24, the emergency reception is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. First aid is provided by a doctor and a dental surgeon, the X-ray room is also working.  On June 25 and 26 first aid is provided to the patients.

You can also contact the Family Doctor's Advice Line on 1220 or +372 634 6630.

Also, from June 23 to 26 all repeat prescriptions will be issued from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Valvekliinik OÜ (Pärnu mnt 48a) can provide assistance on June 23 and 24 from noon to 4 p.m.; and on June 23 patients can also be admitted by a gynecologist (prior registration can be done on the website valvekliinik.ee)

Tallinn emergency pharmacies are open at Tõnismägi 5 (tel. 6442282) and Vikerlase 19 (tel. 6384339).

Helen Wright

