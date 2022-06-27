Valga municipality seeking tenants for town's oldest building

Valga's oldest house
Valga municipality is seeking to breathe new life into the town's oldest building which is currently standing empty and hopes to enrich the area's "cultural life".

The council wants to bring more activities back to the center of the border town, Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The house, built in 1760, is currently in a bad condition and will be renovated in the future with grant funding.

"We want to restore this building to how it was at the end of the 19th century. At that time, there were two shops in the building — in the north hall and in the south hall. People must be able to enter these premises. The activities that are there must enrich the cultural life of Valga and especially the city center. In return, we are offering the space for a long time — for nine years — and we do not require rent," said Valri rural municipality architect Jiri Tintera.

The council wants to prove it is possible to open profitable businesses around the town's central square. It is hoped it can be put to good use afterward and a tenant is being sought.

The competition to find either one or two tenants is open for another six weeks.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

