Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

The Tallinn city government building.
The Tallinn city government building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn is still processing compensation claims for last winter's energy bills and the council is requesting future schemes should not be handled by local governments.

Last year, seven compensation schemes were launched by the government to assist with high heating bills. One of those measures, reimbursing backdated claims from families on average incomes between September and April, was delegated to local councils.  

This measure has placed a large burden on municipalities and costs to the state, Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) wrote to Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) this week.

So far, 40,000 applications have been submitted and Tallinn hired 30 additional members of staff to process the claims. The council has paid out 4.6 million and spent 360,000 on administrative costs.

Applying for the subsidy was also complicated for individual homeowners and apartment associations, she said. Schemes for this coming year should not be processed by local governments.

However, if the government plans on a similar scheme this year, local councils need to know as soon as possible so resources can be allocated, Beškina wrote.

"To whom and on what basis the energy costs will be partially compensated, what role and responsibility will local governments have. The planning of the work of municipalities also directly depends on this — both in terms of helping people and ensuring sufficient personnel," she said.

The new coalition has agreed on a subsidy measure but has not released the details yet.

Editor: Helen Wright

