Lab results on unknown pollution found off Hiiumaa coast expected Friday

News
Pollution found on the northern coast of the Kõpu peninsula.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

The precise identity of a substance that washed ashore off the coasts of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa earlier this week remains unknown. Laboratory tests to identify the substance are underway, with results expected to be known on Friday.

According to Liivi Reinhold, the Estonian Environmental Board's chief public relations officer, the unidentified sticky, greyish clumps have been found in an area stretching as far as a few dozen kilometers along the northern coast Hiiumaa's Kõpu peninsula. The substance has also been found to a lesser extent along Kõpu's southern coast, as well as at Onni beach on Saaremaa, where according to Reinhold, the Environmental Board were collecting samples for testing on Thursday.

On Hiiumaa, decisions about the next steps to be taken will be agreed upon with the municipality, once details of the laboratory analysis have been made available. Results of the analysis are expected to be released on Friday.

Johan Käh, chief inspector of the Hiiumaa office of the Environmental Board's monitoring department, recommends that children and animals in particular avoid the affected areas.

"It can stick to children's feet and hands if they touch it. People should stay away from places where they can see it until we know what it is and whether it is dangerous to humans, animals or the environment," said Käh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:49

Ministry: Shops illegally selling scooters that are too fast and powerful

14:43

Lutsar: New global coronavirus wave caused by BA.4, BA.5 variants

14:14

Helme: Economy minister Sikkut punishment for the Estonian people

14:14

EDF commander may see two-year extension to term

13:40

Despite price spike, electric vehicles still several times cheaper to drive

13:34

Samost: This is the shortest coalition agreement in Estonian history

13:22

Mustamäe district of Tallinn gets self-driving bus

13:22

Isamaa ministerial candidates apply to join party

12:51

Major banks have ceased almost all transactions with Russia

12:40

Riigikogu grants Kallas mandate to form new government

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

14.07

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

11:34

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia Updated

14.07

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

14.07

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: