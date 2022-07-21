Estonian foreign minister calls for further sanctions on Russian oil, gas

Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The seventh package of EU sanctions on Russia was adopted by Member States on Thursday, but Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said new rules are still needed on fossil fuels.

The measures include banning the import of gold from Russia and sanctioning 49 more people and nine legal entities. Export bans will be extended to hinder Russia's development of its military and defense capabilities.

On Estonia's proposal, an exception for dangerous chemicals has been added to the package to avoid danger to both the environment and people.

"Continuing to impose sanctions is essential for exerting relentless pressure on Russia – it is both a question of principle and an existential matter for us," Reinsalu said in a statement.

"I consider it very important that we also impose a ban on Russian oil transported through the pipeline and stop buying gas. The imposition of sanctions on the largest Russian banks, companies, and individuals must be continued. The war must be made so costly for Russia that it is forced to end it."

Editor: Helen Wright

