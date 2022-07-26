EU ministers reach agreement to reduce natural gas consumption 15 percent

The Estonian end of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in Paldiski.
The Estonian end of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in Paldiski. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
EU energy ministers reached an agreement Tuesday to alleviate the looming energy shortage by reducing natural gas consumption by 15 percent from this August through the end of March 2023.

The regulation on coordinated demand reduction measures for natural gas was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council, i.e. EU member states' energy ministers, in Brussels on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, all 27 member states of the EU will reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent compared with that of the previous five years. Decisions regarding measures for achieving this goal will be left up to each individual member state.

"Today, the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "I strongly welcome the endorsement by Council of the council regulation on coordinated demand reduction measures for gas."

Von der Leyen noted that the political agreement, based on a European Commission proposal tabled last week, was reached by the EU ministers in record time and will ensure an orderly and coordinated reduction of gas consumption across the EU to prepare for the coming winter.

"It complements all the other actions taken to date in the context of REPowerEU, notably to diversify sources of gas supply, speed up the development of renewables and become more energy efficient," she said.

The Commission president likewise highlighted that the included possibility to declare a state of EU alert, triggering compulsory gas consumption reductions across member states, provides a strong signal that the EU will do whatever it takes to ensure its security of supply and protect its consumers, including household and business consumers.

Tuesday's agreement also includes exceptions to mandatory components, including for countries not currently linked to other member states' gas networks, as a reduction of gas consumption by these countries won't provide any positive impacts to other member states' gas supplies. Countries not synchronized with the European power grid will also be granted exceptions if necessary, as curbing gas consumption could lead to interruptions to their own electricity networks.

"By acting together to reduce the demand for gas, taking into account all the relevant national specificities, the EU has secured strong foundations for indispensable solidarity between member states in the face of Putin's energy blackmail," von der Leyen said in her statement. "The announcement by Gazprom that it is further cutting gas deliveries to Europe through Nord Stream 1, for no justifiable technical reason, further illustrates the unreliable nature of Russia as an energy supplier. Thanks to today's decision, we are now ready to address our energy security at a European scale — as a union."

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

