Vare: Russia can withstand sanctions for another nine months

News
Raivo Vare.
Raivo Vare. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Residents of Russia are used to suffering and, based on various assessments, can weather Western sanctions for another six to nine months, energy expert Raivo Vare suggests.

"It is believed that the people's suffering won't reach critical mass for another six to nine months [in Russia] as individuals and companies are still able to adjust," Vare said on the "Vikerhommik" radio show. "But the situation is becoming gloomier and it is increasingly reflecting in what people have to eat," he added.

Vare said that Russian companies that have filled niches left by Western business pulling out of Russia cannot maintain recent standards.

He emphasized that Russia was making preparations for potential sanctions and stockpiling supplies before it attacked Ukraine. "It has turned out these efforts started late last year and the reserves have lasted more or less to this day," he suggested.

Vare pointed out that it is no longer possible to get reliable information about the economic situation in Russia, which is why many assessments are based on manipulated data. "Therefore, we are proceeding from an inadequate database. But practical data out of Russia suggests things are deteriorating fast."

That said, there are no grounds to believe Putin would end the war because of sanctions. We have now learned that his plans are quite different, and I'm sure he will try to continue the war as long as possible, Vare said.

Imports having fallen over 50 percent makes for another problem for Russia. They can still sell oil and gas abroad, while they can no longer buy the things they need. The result is that they have no way to spend or use their oil and gas revenue. Currency is piling up and this is creating pressure on the ruble exchange rate that the central bank wants to keep suppressed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Discovery of mud crab in Matsalu Bay can disrupt marine ecosystems

14:31

EU ministers reach agreement to reduce natural gas consumption 15 percent

14:04

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

13:29

Martin Mölder: New face of the coalition

13:00

PPA increasing presence in Narva until August 4

12:54

Health Board: More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week

12:17

Simson: By the end of the day, I expect joint EU agreement on gas reduction Updated

11:19

Estonian regulator launches third and final 5G auction

10:53

Few health complaints made after cholera bacteria found on Estonian beaches

10:22

Estonia requests emergency exception for EU gas reduction policy

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

08:12

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here Updated

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

25.07

Cruise ships remaining in Tallinn longer than before

25.07

Gallery: Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Estonia

10:22

Estonia requests emergency exception for EU gas reduction policy

25.07

ICDS director: Grain crisis most dangerous for Russia's few allies

25.07

Gallery: Thousands of candles lit on the Tõrva Fire Night

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: