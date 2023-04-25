Lithuania to decide on early exit from Russian electricity grid by August

News
Electricity pylon (Photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylon (Photo is illustrative). Source: Elering
News

According to Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys, Lithuania is set to make a decision regarding whether to decouple from the Russia-Belarus-Baltic Joint Electricity Grid (BRELL) earlier than originally planned, by August 6. In the meantime, Lithuania is assessing the possible implications of the decision to decouple sooner rather than later.

Currently, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are still connected to the Soviet-era electricity grid, the frequency of which is managed by the Russian grid operator. Upon decoupling from Russia, the Baltic countries would then have to synchronize with the continental European grid.

The joint separation of all three Baltic countries from BRELL is currently planned to take place at the end of 2025 at the latest, once all the investments needed to synchronize with the continental European electricity system have been completed.

However, Lithuania has now announced that it wants to leave the common system in the first half of 2024.

On Saturday, Lithuania ran a ten-hour de-synchronization test. Estonia's electricity system was not disrupted during that time, Estonian grid operator Elering confirmed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:08

Lithuania to decide on early exit from Russian electricity grid by August

16:40

Gallery: Porto Franco trial continues at Harju County Court

16:15

Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi to step down after 14 years

15:40

Narva replaces signs on streets previously named after Communist leaders

14:40

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best documentary award in San Francisco

13:40

Kaja Kallas meets Polish prime minister in Warsaw on Tuesday Updated

13:40

Lehtme prepared to step down from NGO Slava Ukraini role if necessary

12:52

ERR in Ukraine: Kallas advises Kyiv to focus on NATO membership

11:52

Auditor: Ministries' readiness to discharge national security tasks lacking

10:19

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

24.04

Tallink planning to lay off 400 employees in Estonia

24.04

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

10:19

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

24.04

Estonian MFA summons Chinese diplomat to explain sovereignty comments

22.04

Estonian FM: Chinese diplomat's comments are false, misinterpret history

08:25

Estonia's real estate market showing signs of recovery

24.04

Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar wins Champions Cup in Appling, USA

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: