Lithuania to decide on early exit from Russian electricity grid by August

According to Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys, Lithuania is set to make a decision regarding whether to decouple from the Russia-Belarus-Baltic Joint Electricity Grid (BRELL) earlier than originally planned, by August 6. In the meantime, Lithuania is assessing the possible implications of the decision to decouple sooner rather than later.

Currently, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are still connected to the Soviet-era electricity grid, the frequency of which is managed by the Russian grid operator. Upon decoupling from Russia, the Baltic countries would then have to synchronize with the continental European grid.

The joint separation of all three Baltic countries from BRELL is currently planned to take place at the end of 2025 at the latest, once all the investments needed to synchronize with the continental European electricity system have been completed.

However, Lithuania has now announced that it wants to leave the common system in the first half of 2024.

On Saturday, Lithuania ran a ten-hour de-synchronization test. Estonia's electricity system was not disrupted during that time, Estonian grid operator Elering confirmed.

