Estonia unaffected by Lithuania's electricity system disconnection test

News
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
Power line mast. Photo is illustrative.
News

Lithuania's power system isolated operation test did not affect Estonia or cause disturbances in the power supply, transmission system operator Elering said on Saturday.

During the test, the Lithuanian electricity system was isolated from the Latvian, Russian and Belarusian electricity systems for 10 hours.

Elering Chairman Taavi Veskimägi said it was known in advance that Estonia was likely to be unaffected but precautions were taken anyway to "minimize all possible risks".

"As of Saturday evening, we can confirm that the security of the electricity supply has been ensured and that the situation in our electricity system will remain normal after the end of the test," he said in a statement. 

Taavi Veskimägi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Yesterday, Timo Tatar, deputy secretary general for Energy and Mineral Resources at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia, said the test is unlikely to affect market prices or supply.

"Spring is definitely a more favorable period of time in terms of electricity – consumption has decreased and there is sufficient production capacity on the market. The new reactor in the Finnish Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant has commenced operation. Thanks to the limited spring flooding, Latvia is generating sufficient hydropower, and Estonia is experiencing the highest production capacities of renewable energy of all time. Therefore, no issues should come about in relation to the availability of electricity," he said.

All three Baltic countries plan to disconnect from the BRELL grid, connecting them to Russia and Belarus, by 2025 and to connect with the Continental Europe grid.

But Lithuania is pressing its northern neighbors to speed up the plans, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported earlier this week. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

00:04

Estonia unaffected by Lithuania's electricity system disconnection test

22.04

Gallery: More than 5,000 people visited Riigikogu's Open House Day

22.04

Estonian FM: Chinese diplomat's comments are false, misinterpret history

22.04

Lihtsad uudised 22. aprillil

21.04

Director Sasha Pepelyaev: Russian culture cancels itself

21.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

21.04

Investigation to determine cause of Tartu city center fire

21.04

Cyberattacks against Estonia's vital service providers are rising

21.04

Estonia plans quick loans advertisement ban

21.04

Sweden-Iceland team triumphs at Locked Shields 2023 Cyber Defense Exercise

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

21.04

Sweden-Iceland team triumphs at Locked Shields 2023 Cyber Defense Exercise

21.04

Estonia plans quick loans advertisement ban

21.04

Cyberattacks against Estonia's vital service providers are rising

21.04

Investigation to determine cause of Tartu city center fire

21.04

Local residents call for new green areas around planned US embassy site

21.04

Director Sasha Pepelyaev: Russian culture cancels itself

21.04

Real estate transactions continued to fall in Q1 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: