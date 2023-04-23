Estonia unaffected by Lithuania's electricity system disconnection test

Lithuania's power system isolated operation test did not affect Estonia or cause disturbances in the power supply, transmission system operator Elering said on Saturday.

During the test, the Lithuanian electricity system was isolated from the Latvian, Russian and Belarusian electricity systems for 10 hours.

Elering Chairman Taavi Veskimägi said it was known in advance that Estonia was likely to be unaffected but precautions were taken anyway to "minimize all possible risks".

"As of Saturday evening, we can confirm that the security of the electricity supply has been ensured and that the situation in our electricity system will remain normal after the end of the test," he said in a statement.

Taavi Veskimägi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Yesterday, Timo Tatar, deputy secretary general for Energy and Mineral Resources at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia, said the test is unlikely to affect market prices or supply.

"Spring is definitely a more favorable period of time in terms of electricity – consumption has decreased and there is sufficient production capacity on the market. The new reactor in the Finnish Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant has commenced operation. Thanks to the limited spring flooding, Latvia is generating sufficient hydropower, and Estonia is experiencing the highest production capacities of renewable energy of all time. Therefore, no issues should come about in relation to the availability of electricity," he said.

All three Baltic countries plan to disconnect from the BRELL grid, connecting them to Russia and Belarus, by 2025 and to connect with the Continental Europe grid.

But Lithuania is pressing its northern neighbors to speed up the plans, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported earlier this week.

