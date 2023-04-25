Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi to step down after 14 years

Taavi Veskimägi, who has been the CEO of Elering for nearly 14 years, is set to resign from his position as board chair from July 1, at his own request. Veskimägi will be replaced in the role by current Elering board member Kalle Kilk.

"For almost 14 years, I have had the privilege of working in a company, whose mission in the society is so clear - to keep the lights on and the rooms warm in Estonian homes," said Veskimägi in a press release.

"We have managed this task well, and the reliability of Elering's electricity and gas transmission grids have been excellent. However, in order to stay mentally fit, it is important to take on new challenges and not to be afraid of changes. I have always considered these (things) very important," he said.

Veskimägi added, that leaving Elering at a time when the energy supply to consumers is at risk, is simply not possible.

"All the additional activities planned after the full-scale attack against Ukraine in 2022 to ensure the security of supply of electricity and gas in Estonia have been implemented, the energy market has calmed down, and our most important project, synchronization, is progressing as planned with financing secured and major procurements in contracts. So, it is the right time to leave now," he said.

Timo Rajala, chair of Elering's supervisory board, thanked Veskimägi for his work.

"As an independent company, Veskimägi has created an electricity and gas transmission system operator that has been able to put all significant energy market and infrastructure projects into practice, even in very difficult conditions, making Elering a visible success story across Europe," said Rajala.

"The supervisory board has always held Veskimägi in high regard as a leader, and we wish him all the best in the next phase of his life," he said.

Kalle Kilk, who is currently a member of the board, has been appointed as the new board chair until the end of 2024, when the current board's term expires. The supervisory board has also decided to bring in Erkki Sapp, the current head of Elering's energy markets department, as a new board member.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) thanked Veskimägi for his long and dedicated contribution to ensuring Estonia's energy security. "The years have passed quickly and Elering has grown alongside Taavi, but the most important thing is that our state and its people could always be sure that whatever the challenges, we were always prepared, said Michal.

"I would like to wish success to the new leader, Kalle Kilk, and the board member, Erkki Sapp. They have big shoes to fill because the expectations for the service, as well as risks in the world, have grown. There is no quiet time coming, as synchronization with the Continental European grid awaits, and in the boom of renewable energy, the quality and availability of grid connections play a key role," Michal said.

