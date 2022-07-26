Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

Wise's new Tartu office. July 2022.
Wise's new Tartu office. July 2022. Source: Andres Raudjalg
Estonian-founded and London-based financial technology firm Wise is opening a new office in Tartu, Estonia's second city, where it intends to hire a total of 70 employees within a year.

Wise increased its profits to £559.9 million (€662.1 million), up 33 percent compared with the previous fiscal year and marking their fifth consecutive profitable year, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Supported by this growth in profits, the Estonian-founded fintech company is expanding its operations and opening a new office on Rüütli tänav in Tartu, where it hopes to hire 70 new employees within a year.

The company is offering both full- and part-time positions at the new office, which will initially be home to customer support specialists and later verification teams as well.

Founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, Wise — known as Transferwise until rebranding last year — first reached unicorn status in Estonia in 2011. While now based in London, the company announced expansion plans in late 2020 including more than 160 new jobs in Tallinn.

Wise currently has 420 job ads up on its site, including for 95 positions in Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

