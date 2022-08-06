Estonia to build electrical connection to Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm

A national spatial plan has been initiated to build an electrical connection between the offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga and the Estonian mainland by the government.

Riina Solman (Isamaa), minister of Public Administration, said one of the government's priorities is to solve the energy crisis. Additionally, by 2030 Estonia should produce as much renewable energy as it consumes.

"Since the wind and the sun continue to be the cheapest and most environmentally friendly ways of energy production, the planning of offshore wind farms allows us to meet the goals of Estonia's national climate and energy policy, and to increase the reliability of electricity supply and our energy safety" she said.

The spatial plan's area will be approximately 5404 km2 and it includes the gulfs of Riga and Pärnu in the Estonian sea area, Häädemeeste, Tori, Kihnu and Saarde parishes, and the city of Pärnu on the mainland.

It will take an estimated six years to complete and the process will be public and organized by the Ministry of Finance.

The wind farm will have 50-100 turbines and will be located in the Pärnu marine area plan. It has a capacity of up to 1000 MW.

