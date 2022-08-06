Estonia to build electrical connection to Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm

News
The Scroby Sands Wind Farm off the coast of eastern England.
The Scroby Sands Wind Farm off the coast of eastern England. Source: Martin Pettitt/Flickr.com
News

A national spatial plan has been initiated to build an electrical connection between the offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga and the Estonian mainland by the government.

Riina Solman (Isamaa), minister of Public Administration, said one of the government's priorities is to solve the energy crisis. Additionally, by 2030 Estonia should produce as much renewable energy as it consumes.

"Since the wind and the sun continue to be the cheapest and most environmentally friendly ways of energy production, the planning of offshore wind farms allows us to meet the goals of Estonia's national climate and energy policy, and to increase the reliability of electricity supply and our energy safety" she said.

The spatial plan's area will be approximately 5404 km2 and it includes the gulfs of Riga and Pärnu in the Estonian sea area, Häädemeeste, Tori, Kihnu and Saarde parishes, and the city of Pärnu on the mainland.

It will take an estimated six years to complete and the process will be public and organized by the Ministry of Finance.

The wind farm will have 50-100 turbines and will be located in the Pärnu marine area plan. It has a capacity of up to 1000 MW.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Estonian Refugee Council, transit refugee NGO sign cooperation agreement

12:12

Amnesty International's Ukraine report 'grossly misguided' — Estonian MFA

11:17

Estonia to build electrical connection to Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm

10:21

Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

09:17

Soviet monument committee criticized for lack of transparency

08:23

Defense minister visits Greece, discusses Mediterranean security

08:11

Tallinn's education chief: Transition to Estonian schooling not feasible

07:22

Thunder, wind warning issued across Estonia

05.08

University survey paves way for new physical education school curriculum

05.08

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

05.08

Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend Updated

05.08

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

04.08

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

05.08

President Karis: Narva tank now symbol of much more, belongs in museum

05.08

Experts: Your health is your own responsibility this winter

05.08

Soviet monument in Riga to be demolished

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: