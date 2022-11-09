New Pärnu County wind farm will have taller than usual turbines

News
The cornerstone of the wind park at Saarde, Pärnu County was laid on Novermber 9, 2022.
The cornerstone of the wind park at Saarde, Pärnu County was laid on Novermber 9, 2022. Source: ERR
News

The first wind farm built in Estonia for a decade will have taller-than-usual turbines and start producing energy as early as next summer.

The cornerstone of the new €60 million nine-turbine Utilitas wind farm at Saarde in Pärnu County was laid on Wednesday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Priit Koit, head of the utility and energy company Utilitas Group, said production will be more efficient the higher the turbine is placed.

"Efficient generation means that it works for more hours and ultimately the cost of the energy produced is as cheap as possible. The height of the tower is 155 meters, the length of the blade is 75 meters," he told AK.

Construction company Verston, which is building the wind farm, has plenty of experience in the field.

"The last time wind turbines and wind farms were being built across Estonia, Verston was involved in the construction of quite a few wind farms. As no wind farm has been built in Estonia for about 10 years, we have kept our hands busy elsewhere in the meantime. We were involved in the construction of the largest wind farm in Latvia with the same contractor," said Veiko Veskimäe, board chairman, told AK.

Construction is proceeding quickly and it is hoped the park can start selling energy to the grid by next summer. When it is completed it will be Estonia's most powerful wind farm, Utilitas has said.

Koit said it will be able to produce 135,000 mWh of electricity each year which is enough to cover the annual needs of approximately 40,000 households.

Discussions about building the wind farm at Saarde started in 2016.

By 2030, all of Estonia's electricity consumption must be produced by renewables. Utilitas has committed to building another offshore wind farm with a completion date of 2028.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:49

Education minister supports school filming ban

21:02

Data Protection Inspectorate: No change needed to filming in class rules

20:21

New Pärnu County wind farm will have taller than usual turbines

17:45

Daily: Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

17:14

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

17:06

Anastassia Kuznetsova receives 'New Estonian Novel' youth prize

16:50

Wood prices in Estonia still growing, driven by firewood

16:27

Tallinn to ban parking on some streets during snow clearing

16:02

Otto Richard Pukk and Arno Kolk: Estonia leaving industry in the cold

15:34

Gallery: More than 7,000 attend month-long Porikuu Festival this fall

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

14:02

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

08.11

UK to send helicopters, fighter jets to Estonia next year

08.11

Estonia's first oat drink factory cornerstone laid in Järva County

12:46

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

17:14

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

15:03

Varro Vooglaid: Estonia has been moving in the wrong direction, and fast

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: