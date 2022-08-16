Culture minister to visit Ida-Viru County on Wednesday

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE).
Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) will visit Narva on Wednesday to discuss the future development of the city and Ida-Viru County.

Hartman will visit the Vaba Lava theater, the Estonian Language House, the Alutagus recreation and sports center, newspaper Põhjarannik and Kohtla-Järve Kesklinna Basic School.

She will hold meetings with Mayor Katri Raik and Tallinn Music Week organizer Helen Sildna.

Hartman, who is from Ida-Viru County, said the region has been a focus of her work for a long time.

"Tensions in society are high at the moment and can only be mitigated through dialogue with locals. The discussion on the topic of Soviet monuments also shows that we need to increase the presence of the state and government in Ida-Viru County and to communicate with people," she said, in a statement.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

