Andres Põder: What will we have in place of Soviet monuments?

Opinion
Andres Põder, archbishop emeritus of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church
Andres Põder, archbishop emeritus of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opinion

The removal of Soviet monuments should spark the question of how we feel about our own national monuments. Let us find the time, reason and dedication to replace the monuments war with monuments culture, Andres Põder writes.

The government is deserving of recognition for its decisive action removing the Narva tank and other Soviet monuments. While it was said last decade that monuments should not be combated, their role in information warfare and shaping people's mentality and identity is clear by now.

Naturally, I would like to see a time and mental culture where even hostile symbols could be treated as artifacts to remind us of the past and render us wiser. At the same time, we can see temples thousands of years old blown up and statues of Christopher Columbus torn down as they are still seen as symbols of injustice and foreign power today. Mankind's road to conciliation and understanding is still long.

The removal of something begs the question of what will replace it. A question Narva Mayor Katri Raik has also asked. "We cannot just take away, and must give something in return," Raik said. Of course, I do not think that people who used to take flowers to a tank symbolizing the taking of the city will start taking them to the Blue Hills Memorial instead. However, what are the possible pro-Estonian alternatives?

The removal of Soviet monuments should spark the question of how we feel about our own national monuments. Unfortunately, I have come across several disintegrating and neglected War of Independence monuments when driving around the country. Groups of just a few people only gather there a few times a year. Forgetting something is even easier than removing it.

What could inspire the elderly, schoolchildren and even foreigners to visit them? Where and how could everyone show respect to our country and its founders, their sacrifice and love.

When will the War of Independence Victory Column be covered in flowers, much like the Bronze Soldier? True, its creation didn't go smoothly and every work can be criticized. It is clear that pejorative attitudes have also been amplified and fueled by the local Kremlin agency to discredit the moment of victory over Russia as much as possible. It is high time to change attitudes and see in it a manifestation of national pride and unity.

I believe that those who feel differently can be convinced if we care about our own history, heroes and monuments. If paths leading to places that serve as symbols of our faith, freedom and independence are not allow to overgrow. Let us find time, reason and dedication to replace the monuments war with monuments culture.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:39

Marju Himma: Monument conflict stirred up by political gain

13:38

Estonia manages to buy 250 GWh of gas but forced to pay more

13:10

Jüri Ratas to star in 'Dancing with the Stars' reboot this fall

12:54

Tanel Kangert 10th in Munich road race

12:51

Estonia's president helps weave camouflage nets for Ukraine

12:21

'Dangerous' weather warning issued until Saturday in Estonia

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

11:15

CO2 quota price at all-time high

11:07

Sikkut: No government agreement on subsidies for struggling companies

11:02

Anett Kontaveit out of Cincinnati women's doubles

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonia's average electricity price to drop to €555 per MWh on Thursday

17.08

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: