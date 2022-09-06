Coronavirus forecast: Fewer new cases, hospitalized patients

Customers sitting at cafes in Tallinn's Old Town.
Customers sitting at cafes in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
New coronavirus cases dropped by 20 percent last week and the danger level on the risk matrix has also fallen, data from the Health Board's weekly forecast shows.

Last week, 2,279 new cases diagnosed and there were fewer cases confirmed both by doctors and by laboratories. Sequencing shows Omicron BA.5 is the dominant circulating strain.

The downward trend can be seen in all counties, except Järva County, and across all age groups. The biggest decline - 46 percent - was seen among children aged 10-14 years old. It also dropped by a third in the 35-39 and 15-19 age categories.

R is below 0, at 0.81, which means the virus is not spreading. It declined from 0.84 the previous week.

R continues to stay below 0. Source: Terviseamet

The risk matrix shows the risk of hospitalization is average and the number of admission of COVID-19 patients fell from 5.6 to 4.7 over the week. Last week 75 patients were admitted, which is 21 percent less than the week before.

There were 75 patients being treated in hospitals across Estonia on Monday (September 5). The average age was 73 and the majority of patients were over 60 years old. Two were being treated in intensive care.

Six people died last week and, of those, three had not been vaccinated. All had underlying health conditions.

Estonia is on the yellow/green border of the risk matrix. Source: Terviseamet

Estonia will reach the "green level" on the risk matrix by September, the Health Board said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

