Weekly: Center Party MP sold three investment apartments in August

News
Center Party MP Siret Kotka.
Center Party MP Siret Kotka. Source: Riigikogu
News

Center Party MP Siret Kotka divested herself of three properties in August, which she had allegedly used to obtain undeclared rental income. Kotka had also allegedly been claiming expenses for several years in respect of a rental property – this time one in which she is a tenant – in Tallinn, rather than residing in any of four apartments that she has reportedly owned during that time.

A piece appearing in investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress Wednesday reported (link in Estonian) that Kotka had claimed on Riigikogu expenses to pay the rent on an apartment she lived in, while simultaneously owning four apartments in the capital – three as a private individual and one via a company which she is owner of.

While three properties were sold in August, Kotka reportedly remains owner of one more apartment in Tallinn.

In 2016, Kotka bought an apartment on J. Vilmsi 31 in Kadriorg, east of the city center, which she still owns. She bought three more apartments in August 2020.

Whether the apartments housed tenants or not during that time, Kotka has declined to say, following the publication of the Eesti Ekspress article.

Forton OÜ, founded over a decade ago and owned by Kotka, is listed in the business register as engaged in real estate rentals, and reported a 2021 turover of €5,505, a profit of €1,092 and fixed assets of €87,280.

While this company owned one of the four apartments mentioned above, another Kotka company,  Forton Apartments OÜ, is also engaged in real estate rentals.

The latter company was founded two years ago, the same year that the three most recently-purchased apartment were bought.

This company has no fixed assets and owns no properties, but turned over €24,927 last year and cleared €14.042 in profits.

Whether this income was from rentals from the apartments Kotka owned was not clear from the annual report from last year, ERR reports.

At the end of May this year, Kotka declared ownership of three Tallinn apartments, along with liabilities in the form of three mortgages, valued at 74,184, 51,349 and 25,009 respectively.

The three apartments Kotka sold in August were located at Liiikuri 18c/Võidujooksu 7, in the Liikuri quarter development, near the Lasnamäe district.

On of the three apartments was purchased by Forton OÜ.

Estonian current law and Riigikogu regulations state that MPs whose ordinary place of residence is outside of Tallinn and the municipalities immediately adjacent to it, may claim  housing benefit, ie. the benefit Kotka was claiming for the rental apartment she lives in in town.

Siret Kotka, formerly Siret Kotka-Repinski, said that she had been living at the rental property, as a single mother, as a result of being harassed, though, ERR reports, the harassment case only came to light in spring 2020, some time after she had started living at the rental property.

Kotka has denied receiving rental income as a private person.

Kotka's ex-husband, Martin Repinski, also a Center Party MP, allegedly has also been engaged in a similar scheme, Eesti Ekspress reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:55

Weekly: Center Party MP sold three investment apartments in August

15:18

Plans drawn up to demolish two Soviet monuments in Daugavpils

14:38

State Secretary: KRA hiring process gives impression of fait accompli

14:02

Global Estonian Report: September 14 – 21

12:52

Epp Mäe loses world championships semi-final, still has chance of bronze

12:17

Martin Rump takes Nürburgring 12 Hours victory

11:30

State considering exemption to chaining rules for sled dogs

10:49

Estonian defender Tamm's FCSB concede late equalizer in Romanian SuperLiga Updated

10:46

Eesti Energia looking for new board chair

10:11

President Karis to Maltese counterpart: We are of like mind on key matters

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

13.09

Estonian FM condemns 'intensified conflict' between Azerbaijan and Armenia Updated

13.09

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

08:57

Center MP uses state allowance to pay apartment rental costs

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

07:41

Party ratings: Center Party support reaches nadir

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: