Watch: NATO Military Chiefs of Defence conference in Tallinn

NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in Tallinn from September 16-18 to discuss strategic developments, NATO operations, missions and activities.

Lieutenant General Martin Herem, chief of the Estonian Defence Forces will host the conference. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, is leading the conference.

Alliance chiefs will address the implementation of decisions taken during the NATO Summit in Madrid on the Alliance' deterrence and defence posture, ongoing NATO operations and the promotion of diversity and innovation.

For the first time, as invitees, the Chiefs of Defence of Finland and Sweden will attend the conference.

The Military Committee meets, in the Chiefs of Defence Session, twice a year at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and once a year a Conference is held by an Allied member state.

President Alar Karis will open the conference at 7 p.m. The schedule can be viewed here.

