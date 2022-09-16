Watch: NATO Military Chiefs of Defence conference in Tallinn

News
News

NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in Tallinn from September 16-18 to discuss strategic developments, NATO operations, missions and activities.

Lieutenant General Martin Herem, chief of the Estonian Defence Forces will host the conference. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, is leading the conference.

Alliance chiefs will address the implementation of decisions taken during the NATO Summit in Madrid on the Alliance' deterrence and defence posture, ongoing NATO operations and the promotion of diversity and innovation.

For the first time, as invitees, the Chiefs of Defence of Finland and Sweden will attend the conference.

The Military Committee meets, in the Chiefs of Defence Session, twice a year at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and once a year a Conference is held by an Allied member state.

President Alar Karis will open the conference at 7 p.m. The schedule can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:02

State to attract Estonian teachers to Ida-Viru County with higher wages

19:58

Coalition reaches agreement during 2023 budget negotiations

19:53

Electricity providers facing unprecedented wave of customer inquiries

19:14

Watch: NATO Military Chiefs of Defence conference in Tallinn

18:47

Estonia, Tikhanovskaya organizing Belarus event at UN General Assembly

18:18

Remains of 230 people found in Tartu Soviet-era war grave

17:49

EKRE MP charged with expenses fraud

17:37

Estonian president: Izyum mass grave further proof of war crimes

17:36

Tennis: Estonia loses opening Davis Cup matches versus Slovenia

17:18

Elering: Time not yet ripe for Russian electricity desynchronization tests

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:50

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

15.09

Estonia terminates bilateral customs agreement with Russia

15.09

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

15.09

Mother bear with four cubs caught on camera in Ida-Viru County

15.09

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: