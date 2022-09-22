ERR in Kharkiv: Locals say mobilization sign of Russia's weakness

The residents of Kharkiv believe that President Vladimir Putin's mobilization comes as a sign of Russia's weakness.

While most of Kharkiv Oblast has been liberated, missiles strikes continue. A flower shop defiantly continues to operate in a building hit 12 days ago, ERR correspondent Astrid Kannel reported from Ukraine.

"It was hit 12 days past. Last night, they hit a district that had escaped unscathed until now. It is dangerous there too now. I live in Saltivka. It is also very dangerous there," Bogdan said.

"Considering the last five days, it has been more or less calm, while missiles still fly at night, into different districts, buildings," Anna said.

What do the people of Kharkiv think of Putin's mobilization?

"Considering what is happening in the Russian Federation right now, how people are dodging the draft, this is as likely to lead to protests than to ramp up the army," Konstantin offered.

"It seems to me that few are willing to go. They would rather sit in jail than come here to Ukraine," Yaroslava remarked.

"It means they [Russia] are running out of steam and cannot handle Ukraine. It requires new cannon fodder for us to process," Oleg said.

Kharkiv continues to be a giant ghost town. Especially the Saltivka district that has suffered the most damage.

