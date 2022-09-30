New coronavirus booster vaccines available from Monday

Family doctors and health service providers will be able to offer coronavirus vaccinations against the Omikron substrains BA.4 and BA.5 from next week.

Speaking on "Vikerraadio" on Friday, Health Insurance Fund vaccination coordinator Hanna Jäe said the doses have already arrived in Estonia and should have reached family doctors by now.

The new vaccines are only available as booster doses and should be a person's third or fourth dose.

Jäe said it should be possible to choose a specific vaccine in the Patient Portal when booking an appointment.

"But I would definitely emphasize that a person should not be so concerned about the choice of vaccine," she said.

Jäe said she hoped the availability of the new doses would encourage people to get vaccinated. Estonia's vaccination rate is still below 65 percent.

"In any case, it can be said today that the right time for vaccination has come," she added.

The fund will launch vaccination campaigns for both COVID-19 and flu this winter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!