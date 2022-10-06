Analysts: OPEC+'s oil production cuts will drive up fuel prices

News
Gasoline station.
Gasoline station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian analysts believe Wednesday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) to cut oil production will have a significant effect on future fuel prices.

OPEC agreed to reduce its output by two million barrels this week, which experts have said is the biggest cut since the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices will soon reach gas stations, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

"This is a big risk. In fact, there is a risk of a slowdown in the global economy and a fall in demand, which is expected to be $100 a barrel. The assumption is that if oil prices go up, motor fuel prices will go up. But by how much, and to what extent, is still difficult to predict," said Estonian Oil Association manager Mart Raamat.

LHV analyst Kristo Aab told AK that OPEC+ has said economic reasons were behind the decisions as gas prices have fallen by up to 30 percent over recent months. But the sector wants to encourage future investment.

"It was decided to limit production a little and thus put upward pressure on prices," he said. 

Inevitably, global politics also played a role.

"As Russia is among the members of OPEC+, then there is certainly some kind of political element in this decision, especially considering, that directly before this meeting, both the USA and the European Union came up with a new sanctions package or a new idea about how to impose a price ceiling on Russian oil," Aab said. 

Rising fuel prices are one of the biggest reasons behind record-high inflation.

This summer, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia and asked the country to increase its production volumes. This would have lowered gasoline prices and also reduced Russia's influence in the world.

"This is a bit of a bolt from the blue for the Biden administration, that such a decision has been taken, and actually the Americans have already reacted to it, saying that they will use their own strategic reserves in the future as needed," Aab said.

White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday: "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement."

U.S. politicians have suggested removing their troops from Saudia Arabia in retaliation.

Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democratic congressman introduced legislation that would withdraw US troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"If you want to side with [President Vladimir] Putin, then ask Putin to defend you. And good luck with that," Malinowski wrote on Twitter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:06

Finance minister: We had considered the prospect of a higher interest rate

19:56

Analysts: OPEC+'s oil production cuts will drive up fuel prices

19:03

'Nihestus' design clinches top prize in Tallinn's Klindipark idea competition

18:49

Tallinn donates 50 laptops to school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Updated

18:12

Estonian men's national team climb one place in FIFA world rankings

17:57

Estonian-founded pharma firm submits first drug to Canadian authorities

17:32

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

17:18

Former finance minister: Estonia will have to borrow €1.2 billion next year

17:05

Daily: Thousands opt out of universal electricity service

16:53

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

19.01

Appeal Rejected - Galojan Headed to Jail

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

05.10

Census: Majority of Estonians still live in apartments

16:53

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: