Writer Katrin Pauts joins Center Party

Well-known writer Katrin Pauts is set to join the opposition Center Party and run in the 2023 Riigikogu elections in the electoral district made up of Hiiu, Saare and Lääne counties.

Pauts said that she decided to go into politics because the voice of culture has not been heard there recently, which is something she intends to amend.

"I want to represent writers and other creative professionals, but also find ways to eradicate poverty that I know well and that is, unfortunately, handed down from one generation to the next."

Pauts took a job as adviser to Center's Riigikogu group in August. Back then, the writer emphasized that she has not joined the party and does not plan to run in elections.

Pauts' accomplishments include such popular Estonian books as "Politseiniku tütar. Saaremaa põnevik" (Daughter of a Policeman. A Saaremaa Thriller), "Minu Muhumaa: lühike libahuntide ajalugu" (My Muhumaa: A Short History of Werewolves) and "Minu Praha: tunnustama geeniuse piinad" (My Praegue: Torments of an Unrecognized Genius).

