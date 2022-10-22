Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

News
Sandwitch.
Sandwitch. Source: Pexels/Pixabay
News

Subtastic OÜ that operates Subway restaurants in Estonia plans to close all of them before the year ends.

Subtastic's executive manager Ats Raigla told Delfi's Ärileht that even though the company's turnover and efficiency have improved in recent years, the franchise provider has decided to close its locations.

"The background, broadly speaking, is that the franchise provider, as an important link in the business, who should be interested in local partners' maximally effective and viable business model, has set about obstructing the meeting of said targets instead," Raigla said.

Only the Viimsi Subway has been closed by today, with the rest of the chain's restaurants in Estonia to follow by the end of November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:22

Estonia short on speech therapists with skills to help stuttering adults

11:59

Gallery: Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Finnish musicians open new series

11:16

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

11:01

ERR in Georgia: Stalin still revered in city of birth

10:23

Foreign ministry: New Russia sanctions need to be imposed post haste

10:06

Historian: The monument resembles the old Päts who perpetrated a coup

09:31

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

09:01

Tänak fourth at Catalunya after Friday

08:42

Party leaders to mostly run in Harju County at Riigikogu elections

21.10

Eesti Energia still planning to develop CO2 capture technology

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

21.10

Rainer Saks: Blowing the Kakhovka Dam would force Russians back

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

21.10

Latvian parliament sets aside bill to reinstate conscription

21.10

Gallery: British tanks arrive in Saaremaa for military exercise

11:16

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

21.10

Gallery: President Konstantin Päts memorial unveiled in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: