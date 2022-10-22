Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

Subtastic OÜ that operates Subway restaurants in Estonia plans to close all of them before the year ends.

Subtastic's executive manager Ats Raigla told Delfi's Ärileht that even though the company's turnover and efficiency have improved in recent years, the franchise provider has decided to close its locations.

"The background, broadly speaking, is that the franchise provider, as an important link in the business, who should be interested in local partners' maximally effective and viable business model, has set about obstructing the meeting of said targets instead," Raigla said.

Only the Viimsi Subway has been closed by today, with the rest of the chain's restaurants in Estonia to follow by the end of November.



