Ida-Viru County teachers want Estonian language training close to home

News
Classroom in an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative.
Classroom in an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Starting next school year, the state has promised teachers teaching in Estonian in Ida-Viru County significant additional pay. Ida-Viru educators want local Estonian language training for teachers as well as Estonian-language extracurriculars.

According to Ministry of Education and Research figures, more than 2,200 teachers in Estonia don't meet Estonian language proficiency requirements. Of these, 1,500 work in Ida-Viru County. In order to find new teachers, the state is financing 342 new spots in university degree programs, and teachers teaching in Estonian in Ida-Viru County have been promised a one and a half times higher minimum wage rate beginning next September already.

"A teacher teaching full time in Ida-Viru County who also does other stuff on the side may not earn much less than €3,000 [a month]," said Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). "If that's the case, so be it — come teach, or come to Ida-Viru County."

The Northeastern Estonian county is facing a bigger shortage of chemistry and physics teachers. Teachers also want language training in their home county, but no such opportunities exist right now.

"We can provide the space, we can help conduct labs, but Tallinn University (TLÜ) and the University of Tartu (TÜ) should come to Ida-Viru County to teach teachers," said Mare Roosileht, director of Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) Virumaa College, which is located in Kohtla-Järve. "We can't expect all of these teachers to come to Ida-Viru County; we need to raise successors here, in Ida-Viru County."

The transition to Estonian-language education shouldn't be limited to just schools either; specialists have highlighted that Ida-Viru children need an Estonian-language environment beyond the end of the school day as well.

"For the transition of a Russian school, children can only learn Estonian in class, and the entirety of their free time is Russian-speaking, so it would be logical for extracurriculars to be in Estonian, so that they can use the language they're learning in school outside of the classroom as well," said Nelli Kuldmaa, an education and youth work specialist in Alutaguse.

The minister of education has promised to transition extracurriculars connected to schools into Estonian as well. Hobby schools, however, will remain the responsibility of their respective local governments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:36

Storage levels have major impact on actual gas prices

15:49

Reinsalu to Stoltenberg: Quick progress reinforcing NATO deterrence crucial

15:43

Kadarbiku Farm's Veiko Pak named Estonia's 2022 Farmer of the Year

14:51

Eesti Gaas to reduce natural gas prices by €1 in December

14:47

Air pollution a matter of life and death

14:31

Fish conservation volunteer: 'Let's do this for a better environment'

13:30

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

13:09

Bank of Estonia: Bankcard use up at home, abroad in third quarter

12:40

Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

12:16

Estonian TSO: Renewables account for nearly third of Q3 energy consumption

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

25.10

Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

25.10

France does not yet support special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

25.10

Rising prices start cutting into Estonians' savings

25.10

Pesticides banned in Estonia for decades detected in surface, groundwater

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: