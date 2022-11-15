MFA: Estonia stands in solidarity with Poland, NATO allies consulting

Estonia is consulting with allies after reports several Russian rockets fired at Ukraine fell in Poland killing two people on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Poland has not yet confirmed the news but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the Polish national security and defense affairs committee.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Poland and said the news was concerning.

"Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We're in full solidarity with our close ally Poland," the ministry wrote on social media.

Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We're in full solidarity with our close ally Poland — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 15, 2022

The Associated Press reported that a US intelligence official confirmed Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people.

Reinsalu: NATO will defend every inch of its territory

Coalition talks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) called the incident "extremely serious".

"It is an extremely serious incident. We are in active communication with Poland to find out more details about today's events. Understandably, NATO will defend every inch of its territory and Estonia's commitment to collective defense is unwavering. We are consulting with our Allies about a united and resolute response," he said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

President: Allies stand together shoulder to shoulder

President Alar Karis said he is in close contact with Polish President Andrzej Duda over the incident.

"Very concerning news about missiles hitting Poland and killing two people. I am in close contact with President Andrzej Duda to consult on further activities. Estonia, like all Allies, stand[s] together shoulder to shoulder for every inch of NATO's territory," he wrote on social media.

Very concerning news about missiles hitting #Poland and killing two people. I am in close contact with President @AndrzejDuda to consult on further activities. #Estonia, like all Allies, stand together shoulder to shoulder for every inch of #NATO's territory. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) November 15, 2022

What could happen next?

Both Estonia and Poland are members of the 30-strong NATO alliance.

The organization has a collective defense clause, Article 5, which means "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies".

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said it is not yet known what Poland's next steps will be.

The country could trigger NATO's Article 4, discussions with other members, or convene the EU defense ministers.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 9:33 p.m. to add a comment from Urmas Reinsalu and information about NATO's Article 5; at 10:17 p.m. to add comments from Hanno Pevkur and information about Article 4; at 10:30 p.m. to add comments from Alar Karis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!