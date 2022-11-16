Karis to Duda: No missiles would be striking Poland but for Putin's war

President Alar Karis on the phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday. November 16, 2022.
President Alar Karis on the phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday. November 16, 2022. Source: Office of the President
In a call to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, President Alar Karis reaffirmed that Poland has Estonia's full support in determining the circumstances of Tuesday night's fatal missile strike on Polish soil, acknowledging that it wouldn't have even happened but for the Putin regime's ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine.

Duda provided the Estonian president with an overview of the investigation into the incident, noting that further steps would be decided once the circumstances of the case had become clear, according to a press release. Karis in turn confirmed that Estonia is prepared to assist its ally Poland "as and when needed."

The Estonian head of state described Russia's aggression as a threat to Europe as a whole.

"We can all see that this missile strike on Poland, close to the Ukrainian border, is directly linked to the war of aggression being waged by the Putin regime," he said. "No missiles would be striking Polish soil if Putin had not instigated his war in Ukraine, once again demonstrating the need to reinforce collective defense on NATO's eastern flank — including in terms of air and missile defense."

He added that the massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, towns and villages on Tuesday were yet another example of Russian brutality.

President Karis asked that Estonia's condolences be passed on to the families of those killed in the missile strike. "It is a tragedy that two people lost their lives as a result of this incident on Polish soil," he said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

