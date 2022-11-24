Estonia threatening to use veto right in Russian oil price cap dispute

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia is after an agreement in the EU for a lower price cap on Russian oil than what has been proposed by the G7. Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu hinted that Estonia could resort to its veto right.

Reuters reported on Thursday that European Union governments failed to agree on whether to support the G7's $65-70 per barrel price cap proposal.

"Estonia finds that the price horizon's ambition is too low, considering that the EU has also failed to agree on a ninth sanctions package. The cap seems too high," Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at the government press conference on Thursday.

"It is a critical moment where all Member States have an equal vote," the foreign minister added, pointing to EU foreign policy rules on consensual decision-making or countries' de facto veto right.

"Expressing our position clearly in a life or death situation such as this war is surely justified. Therefore, these discussions are ongoing," Reinsalu said.

Reuters wrote that Poland, Estonia and Latvia remain opposed to the proposed cap, which they find too high in a situation where the cost price of Russian oil is $20 per barrel. This would leave Moscow with plenty of oil income. Politico and Reuters report that Poland asked for the ceiling to be set at $30 per barrel.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has proposed the cap at $60, Politico wrote Thursday.

The publication said that most EU Member States agree to the price ceiling proposed by the G7.

But Reuters reported that Greece, Cyprus and Malta, countries that stand to lose the most from falling Russian oil exports, are even demanding compensation or a longer transition period.

The G7 believes the price cap should enter into force on December 5.

Member State ambassadors will continue their deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

The price of Brent crude is currently hovering around the $85 mark.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:20

Estonia threatening to use veto right in Russian oil price cap dispute

14:01

Parties to reveal candidate lists in coming months

13:45

National Archive finds streets named after Red Army soldiers inappropriate

13:15

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

12:50

Eesti 200 secures major donations from IT businessmen after chairman change

12:20

New division to help coordinate allied cooperation

11:42

Tallinn Airport switches from natural gas to district heating

11:37

Winner of Tartu Cathedral lighting design competition announced

10:54

ERR in Ukraine: Estonian aid organization taking hope to Ukrainians

10:39

Elering puts Estlink-3 cable environmental assessment out to tender

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

23.11

Driverless delivery robots to hit streets of Tallinn's medieval Old Town

23.11

Astronaut candidate Maris Tali to find out ESA decision on Wednesday

23.11

Tallinn to remove cycle lane separating poles from December

23.11

Estonian-Finnish power transmission connection Estlink 1 down Updated

23.11

Monuments committee recommends keeping Tehumardi Memorial Updated

23.11

Pharmacists welcome ban on OTC sale of painkillers containing codeine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: