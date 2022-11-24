Estonia threatening to use veto right in Russian oil price cap dispute

Estonia is after an agreement in the EU for a lower price cap on Russian oil than what has been proposed by the G7. Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu hinted that Estonia could resort to its veto right.

Reuters reported on Thursday that European Union governments failed to agree on whether to support the G7's $65-70 per barrel price cap proposal.

"Estonia finds that the price horizon's ambition is too low, considering that the EU has also failed to agree on a ninth sanctions package. The cap seems too high," Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at the government press conference on Thursday.

"It is a critical moment where all Member States have an equal vote," the foreign minister added, pointing to EU foreign policy rules on consensual decision-making or countries' de facto veto right.

"Expressing our position clearly in a life or death situation such as this war is surely justified. Therefore, these discussions are ongoing," Reinsalu said.

Reuters wrote that Poland, Estonia and Latvia remain opposed to the proposed cap, which they find too high in a situation where the cost price of Russian oil is $20 per barrel. This would leave Moscow with plenty of oil income. Politico and Reuters report that Poland asked for the ceiling to be set at $30 per barrel.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has proposed the cap at $60, Politico wrote Thursday.

The publication said that most EU Member States agree to the price ceiling proposed by the G7.

But Reuters reported that Greece, Cyprus and Malta, countries that stand to lose the most from falling Russian oil exports, are even demanding compensation or a longer transition period.

The G7 believes the price cap should enter into force on December 5.

Member State ambassadors will continue their deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

The price of Brent crude is currently hovering around the $85 mark.

