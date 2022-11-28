Holger Haljand to start work as new Telia Estonia CEO

Holger Haljand will take over as new Telia Eesti CEO from December 1, replacing Robert Pajos, who is leaving the company.

Company board member Dan Strömberg said: "Telia plays an important role in the development of digital society here, and we will certainly continue as the leader in new technologies and digitalization, as well as being a leader in responsible business," adding that this will continue to be in safe hands under Haljand's guidance.

Haljand has been managing Telia's business customer unit since 2020-

Strömberg also thanked Pajos for his leadership over the past four years.

Telia is one of three mobile operators in Estonia to have obtained a 5G license, the other two being Elisa and Tele2.

