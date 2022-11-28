Holger Haljand to start work as new Telia Estonia CEO

News
Holger Haljand.
Holger Haljand. Source: Telia
News

Holger Haljand will take over as new Telia Eesti CEO from December 1, replacing Robert Pajos, who is leaving the company.

Company board member Dan Strömberg said: "Telia plays an important role in the development of digital society here, and we will certainly continue as the leader in new technologies and digitalization, as well as being a leader in responsible business," adding that this will continue to be in safe hands under Haljand's guidance.

Haljand has been managing Telia's business customer unit since 2020-

Strömberg also thanked Pajos for his leadership over the past four years.

Telia is one of three mobile operators in Estonia to have obtained a 5G license, the other two being Elisa and Tele2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:40

State plans to provide additional funds to build indoor football halls

16:55

Oil shale ash hills turn into climate positive raw materials in Narva

16:41

Black Friday hikes turnover of online shops by 2.5 times

16:01

Raul Rebane: Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, believe in a miracle

15:31

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart: Language Act amendment is electioneering

15:05

Servicing a car now more expensive

14:31

Holger Haljand to start work as new Telia Estonia CEO

13:51

Alexela: LNG vessel serving Paldiski port held up by Elering delays

13:25

EDF lieutenant colonel: Ukraine forces' ammunition may be running out

12:41

Jüri Ratas and partner finish second in 'Tantsud tähtedega' grand final

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia Updated

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

09:15

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

27.11

Pskov governor claims NATO drones violate border more frequently

12:41

Jüri Ratas and partner finish second in 'Tantsud tähtedega' grand final

26.11

Expert: Only deep trouble could force Russia to declare new mobilization

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: