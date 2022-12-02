Final Tallinn 'Museum Sunday' of 2022 boasts expanded program

This Sunday will be the final free museum day in Tallinn for 2022, and offers an expanded smorgasbord of attractions to coincide with the arrival of the festive season.

Museums are free to enter for Tallinn residents, and include a Christmas sale where potential gifts representing the whole of Estonia's museum scene will be available to buy.

The sale is to be held in the Neitsitorn, part of the Kiek in de Kök Museum.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said a total of 14 museums will be offering free opening in the capital in Sunday, December 4.

With Christmas just three weeks away, Tallinn City Museum is displaying a teddy bear tree in its Children's Museum section, the City Life Museum and the Russian Museum both boast a tree, as does the Museum of Photography.

The new Lasnamäe Pavilion of the Tallinn Art Hall, which opened its doors on 19 November 2022, is the newest addition to the roster.

The Tallinn Art Hall moved to the Lindakivi Center Jaan Koorti 24, Lasnamäe, while its permanent building on Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) undergoes major renovations.

Its opening exhibition is entitled "Is There Hope for These Lovely Creatures?" which tells the story of women in the context of men and men in the context of women today, even as, the museum says, there is still a long way to go before "all women are brothers, all men are sisters". This exhibition remains open to visitors until 5 February 2023.

The Museum Sundays initiative will return as a monthly event next year, on 8 January, 5 February, 5 March, 2 April, 7 May, 4 June, 2 July, 6 August, 3 September, 1 October, 5 November and 3 December, Tallinn City Government says.

