Final Tallinn 'Museum Sunday' of 2022 boasts expanded program

News
The Kiek in de Kök museum is one of 14 to open free to Tallinn residents on Sunday, December 4.
The Kiek in de Kök museum is one of 14 to open free to Tallinn residents on Sunday, December 4. Source: Troy David Johnston/Creative Commons
News

This Sunday will be the final free museum day in Tallinn for 2022, and offers an expanded smorgasbord of attractions to coincide with the arrival of the festive season.

Museums are free to enter for Tallinn residents, and include a Christmas sale where potential gifts representing the whole of Estonia's museum scene will be available to buy.

The sale is to be held in the Neitsitorn, part of the Kiek in de Kök Museum.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said a total of 14 museums will be offering free opening in the capital in Sunday, December 4.

With Christmas just three weeks away, Tallinn City Museum is displaying a teddy bear tree in its Children's Museum section, the City Life Museum and the Russian Museum both boast a tree, as does the Museum of Photography. 

The new Lasnamäe Pavilion of the Tallinn Art Hall, which opened its doors on 19 November 2022, is the newest addition to the roster.

The Tallinn Art Hall moved to the Lindakivi Center Jaan Koorti 24, Lasnamäe, while its permanent building on Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) undergoes major renovations.

Its opening exhibition is entitled "Is There Hope for These Lovely Creatures?" which tells the story of women in the context of men and men in the context of women today, even as, the museum says, there is still a long way to go before "all women are brothers, all men are sisters". This exhibition remains open to visitors until 5 February 2023.

The Museum Sundays initiative will return as a monthly event next year, on 8 January, 5 February, 5 March, 2 April, 7 May, 4 June, 2 July, 6 August, 3 September, 1 October, 5 November and 3 December, Tallinn City Government says.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:07

ETS Carbon Dioxide quota prices back to summer levels

19:49

Political parties firm up top Pärnu County general election candidates

18:54

Brown bears in Estonia struggling to settle down to winter hibernation

18:37

Läänemets: Kindergarten money stuck in Interior budget by finance minister

18:19

Final Tallinn 'Museum Sunday' of 2022 boasts expanded program

17:49

Winter power plant breakdowns could again spike electricity prices

17:25

Eesti Energia: Availability of capital for energy projects has decreased

17:23

European Capital of Culture Tartu museum workers underpaid, ready to strike Updated

16:55

Mini-books created by Baltic authors win international recognition

16:29

Bill aimed at improving e-commerce VAT receipts out for round of approvals

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.12

Estonia braces for colder than average December

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

01.12

Russians applying for Estonian citizenship fear ending up with no documents

01.12

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

01.12

Estonia's parties want to raise defense spending to 3-6 percent of GDP

09:45

Finnish PM: Europe not strong enough to stand up to Russia alone

01.12

Estonian PM repeats potential electricity blackouts warning

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: