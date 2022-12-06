Expert compares attacks on Russian military airfields to sinking of cruiser

News
A Tu-95 strategic bomber at the Engels military airfield.
A Tu-95 strategic bomber at the Engels military airfield. Source: SCANPIX / AP / Russian Defense Ministry
News

Ukraine's Monday air strikes against two military airfields in Russia could have the same significance as the sinking of Russian missile cruiser Moscow in spring, security expert Rainer Saks said.

"It constitutes momentous change in this war. /.../ A comparable blow to losing the missile cruiser Moscow in the Black Sea," Saks told Vikerraadio on Tuesday.

Media reports suggest the Engels Airfield in Saratov Oblast was hit by drone strikes on Monday. Two Tu-95 strategic bombers were damaged. Explosions killing three also rocked the Ryazan Airfield.

Saks said it remains unclear why Russian anti-aircraft defenses failed to bring down the attack drones.

"The question now is whether Ukraine has more such offensive tools. They haven't revealed exactly what they used to stage these attacks. And secondly, whether Russian air defense really is helpless, or whether this was one-off sloppiness or excess confidence /.../," Saks said, adding that he does not have the answer.

The expert said that the strategic bombers hit on Monday are of crucial importance for Russia both for air strikes against Ukraine and nuclear deterrence and cannot be based at any random airfield.

It should be kept in mind that Russia does not currently have the capacity to build more such aircraft, Saks suggested. "They are using what they've got, and they need to keep them flying somehow. Those reserves dwindling would also hamper Russia's strategic deterrence capacity."

Ukrainian air defenses give pause in Moscow

The national defense expert also suggested that Ukraine's improving air defense capabilities are causing Moscow to mull whether to continue missile attacks in recent fashion.

"Ukraine's air defense capacity has improved. The fact that 85 percent [of Russian missiles] were shot down on Monday – I believe it is close to the point where Russia has to consider whether it can sustain these attacks. "The effectiveness of air strikes where only a few missiles out of 90 hit their targets is questionable to say the least," he remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:34

Raimond Kaljulaid to continue as National Defense Committee chair

17:19

First book released in new series about Estonian football history

16:57

Estonian minister calls on diaspora to support Ukraine where they live

16:39

Eesti Energia: Cold tests energy resilience, oil prices still wait-and-see

16:01

Expert compares attacks on Russian military airfields to sinking of cruiser

15:18

Elering report: Estonia needs oil shale plants for strategic reserve Updated

14:59

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

14:15

Heritage Board blocks Tartu Cathedral ruins restaurant project

13:51

Yle: Estonian carrier Operail preparing to haul Russian nickel in Finland Updated

13:46

Tanel Vallimäe: Reform Party and EKRE confrontation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

05.12

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

14:59

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

05.12

Tallink ferry MyStar to debut on Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday

05.12

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav to completely close to traffic from Tuesday

05.12

Rail Baltic route construction to begin in Kohila Municipality next year

05.12

Tartu cultural workers present 'Christmas tree of shame' at salary protest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: