Isamaa proposes €5,000 basic income exemption policy per child

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder
Helir-Valdor Seeder Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Junior coalition party Isamaa is proposing an annual €5,000 tax-free basic income exemption per child as part of its manifesto for the upcoming Rigiikogu elections.

On Tuesday, Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder introduced several policies and the party's election slogan: "There is only one Isamaa!".

According to the proposal, parents would be able to claim €5,000 of their annual salary tax-free for each minor child and spouses would receive additional benefits.

The party also wants to update the pension system, giving more benefits to families with children, and making additional payments to stay-at-home parents.

It has proposed to strengthen the Estonian Defense League and make sure it can carry out civil defense activities.

Additionally, the party plans to increase teachers' minimum salaries to 125 percent of Estonia's average salary, raise higher education funding and lecturers' salaries.

Isamaa will announce its complete manifesto in January.

The election will take place on March 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:40

University of Tartu Museum nominated for European Museum of the Year Award

11:59

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

11:13

New forestry development plan includes 10-12 million cubic meters logging

10:39

Feedback postpones giving school nurses right to vaccinate children

09:45

Estonia's Zaitsev wins swim-off to make World 50m butterfly final

09:15

ERR in Izium: People making do despite difficulties

08:46

Estonia to tighten supervision of savings and loan associations

08:15

Auditor general: Decision needed for how much to pay for crisis readiness

07:39

Norstat poll: EKRE closes gap slightly with Reform

07:10

Over 2,200 households still have no power

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

13.12

Estonia joins Eastern European states in protesting Macron remarks

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted

13.12

Danske Bank pleads guilty to resolve Estonia money-laundering investigation

13.12

Saaremaa sees deepest snowfall after storm Birgit

13.12

Difficult road conditions Tuesday afternoon as more snow expected overnight

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: