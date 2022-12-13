Isamaa proposes €5,000 basic income exemption policy per child

Junior coalition party Isamaa is proposing an annual €5,000 tax-free basic income exemption per child as part of its manifesto for the upcoming Rigiikogu elections.

On Tuesday, Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder introduced several policies and the party's election slogan: "There is only one Isamaa!".

According to the proposal, parents would be able to claim €5,000 of their annual salary tax-free for each minor child and spouses would receive additional benefits.

The party also wants to update the pension system, giving more benefits to families with children, and making additional payments to stay-at-home parents.

It has proposed to strengthen the Estonian Defense League and make sure it can carry out civil defense activities.

Additionally, the party plans to increase teachers' minimum salaries to 125 percent of Estonia's average salary, raise higher education funding and lecturers' salaries.

Isamaa will announce its complete manifesto in January.

The election will take place on March 5.

