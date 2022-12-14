Slippery road, blizzard warning still in force across Estonia

A level one weather warning is still in place across Estonia on Wednesday due to snow and slippery roads.

The Enviroment Agency said, tonight, there are stronger than usual winds in the west of Estonia, reaching speeds of up to 23 m/s in the Gulf of Riga and 17 m/s on the islands.

Snow and blizzards are spreading from southwest to northeast, the agency said, and rain is falling on the islands.

This is a risk of glazed ice on the roads which will make them slippery.

The weather conditions will remain in place until tomorrow morning.

A level one warning was still in place across Estonia on December 14, 2022. Source: Environment Agency

Information by region can be viewed on the Environment Agency's website.

--

