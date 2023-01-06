Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

Opinion
Piret Hartman (SDE).
Piret Hartman (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

Creativity, including freelance creative work, must be compensated and taxed in a way that ensures adequate social security both during employment and after retirement, Culture Minister Piret Hartman (SDE) writes in response to Sveta Grigorjeva's commentary.

Thank you to the cultural community for bringing up the issue of freelance artists' livelihoods in recent years. The situation is dire, as confirmed by numerous studies. To preserve the continuation of Estonian culture, a solution needs to be found for fair pay and social guarantees to nearly 10,000 freelance artists in Estonia.

The well-being of creatives is my top priority. Next week, I will deliver to the government the Ministry of Culture's analysis and recommendations for ensuring fair pay and social protections for creators. The analysis is based on last year's discussions with the cultural community, where ideas for resolving the issue were collected. I would also like to acknowledge Sveta Grigorjeva's contribution.

Creativity, including freelance creative work, must be compensated and taxed in a way that ensures adequate social security both during employment and after retirement. Regardless of the creative sector or employment arrangement, authors must receive fair compensation for the development of their works, commensurate with the efforts and costs incurred and the unique characteristics of the Estonian cultural space and market.

We hope to reach an agreement between the creative industries and the Ministry of Culture on fair remuneration for creative work in the course of 2023. The SDE favors universal health insurance as one of the solutions. It will create a sense of security, but it will not address all the difficulties. And lack of security is an issue for many people in the present day.

I agree with Sveta's appeal for creatives to share their stories and experiences through writing. That is the only way to affect change.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:42

Estonia's inflation fell to 17.5 percent in December

18:45

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

18:15

Levadia Tallinn president: Karpin picture made me feel hurt

17:45

Ukrainian war refugee photographers to exhibit in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak

17:23

Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

16:50

Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

16:26

Joint bid wins Viljandi Hospital construction tender

16:15

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

15:58

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

15:16

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

05.01

Parties double down on 3% GDP defense spending goal after Herem's warning

07:37

Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: