Ott Tänak tests with Ford ahead of new WRC season

Ott Tänak has been testing the Ford Puma Rally1 ahead of the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) season, due to start later this month.

Tänak, joined by co-driver and fellow Estonian Martin Järveoja, have been testing in France, and met their first holdup after tire problems forced them to pull over.

Lacking the correct tool to change the wheel, the pair had to wait longer than they otherwise would have, Italian WRC fan page Epic Rally Tribe reported.

Tänak announced in December that he would be re-joining Ford for 2023, ending months of speculation over where his future in WRC lay.

He and Järveoja had driven for Hyundai from 2020, but failed to recoup the kind of form which led them to the 2019 world championship title, with Hyundai.

He did win three races last season, however, making 2022 his most successful season for Hyundai.

M-Sport Ford is the only other team in the full WRC series; Tänak last drove there in 2017, when the team competed in a Ford Fiesta.

The new seasons starts January 19, in Monte Carlo.

--

