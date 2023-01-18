Estonian National Ballet gives seven sold-out performances in Ireland

The Estonian National Ballet gave seven performances of Swan Lake at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, accompanied by the Irish National Opera Orchestra, from January 11 to January 15.

All performances were sold out, bringing the work of the National Ballet's Swan Lake to nearly 14,000 Irish ballet lovers.

Linnar Looris, artistic director of the National Ballet, said that all seven performances were warmly received by the audiences and that Estonians will be welcomed in Dublin in the future. "In the best sense of the word, the Estonian National Ballet has made a very good impression on the world," he said.

Ott Maaten, director general of the Estonian National Opera, described it as a historic event. "Never before have Estonia and Ireland engaged in such a large-scale cultural exchange. With sold-out performances and standing ovations, we can say with confidence that our national ballet is Estonia's calling card in Ireland today," he said.

