Eesti Energia: Consumption must be controlled even as record LNG delivered

Although the current weather forecast for February is favorable for European electricity prices, gas reserves must continue to be used economically even as record amount of LNG is slated to be delivered to Europe this month, Eesti Energia market analysis strategist Olavi Miller said in Monday's energy market overview.

The average price of electricity in Estonia last week was €115.90 per megawatt-hour, up by €35.20 per megawatt-hour compared with the previous week. The cheapest hour was on Sunday, January 15 from 11 p.m. to midnight at €35.20 per megawatt-hour and the most expensive on Friday, January 20 from 8-9 a.m. at €229.42 per megawatt-hour, according to Central European Time as reported by Nord Pool.

Colder weather and slightly calmer wind conditions in the second half of the week affected prices throughout the region.

The average price of natural gas for the week, meanwhile, was €61 per megawatt-hour, down by €7 per megawatt-hour compared with the previous week.

Last Monday, the price of natural gas dropped to €56 per megawatt-hour for the first time since September 2021. The price rose again during the week, however, due to forecasts for cooler and drier weather. Last week also saw a price correction due to supply uncertainty this year.

Nonetheless, it is noteworthy that the price of gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) market have been in a downward trend for seven weeks in a row, causing European LNG prices to fall with them.

The latest weather forecasts for Europe are calling for warmer weather with plenty of wind in early February, and possible frost predicted again in the second half of next month. Warmer weather means higher hydropower production for Nordic countries, which will bring down electricity prices next month.

A total of 45 LNG carriers arrived in Europe last week, and another 43 should be on their way to Europe this week. At this rate, it can be assumed that a record amount of LNG will be delivered to Europe in January. The latest record was in December, when a total of 18 billion cubic meters of gas was delivered to Europe by sea.

Currently, European gas storage levels are at 78 percent — 35 percent higher than a year prior thanks to major demand reduction efforts. These levels are nonetheless also on a downward trend at the moment, declining three percentage points a week due to colder weather.

Russia is still exporting gas to Europe via a pipeline running through Ukraine, with volumes falling by 23 percent on Thursday and Friday. Although the price of gas on the exchange jolted upward and caused some anxiety on the market Thursday, it appeared on Friday that the decrease in supplies may be due to Europe's reduced need to buy gas from Gazprom. The latter has not explained this decrease in volumes, but according to analysts, the exchange price has probably fallen below the level of Russian long-term contracts.

Before the end of 2022, nearly 40 million cubic meters of gas flowed through the pipeline to Europe each day. On January 6, however, gas volumes dropped to 30 million, and on Thursday to less than 20 million cubic meters a day.

Due mainly to maintenance work, pipeline deliveries of the continent's largest gas producer, Norway, have steadily declined since the record high on January 9, falling from 343 million to 323 million cubic meters of gas at the end of the week last week.

The Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which has been offline since an explosion last June, will not be starting operations again until March. Although the port does not directly affect European livelihoods, it does make competition on the global market more intense, as disruptions have also hit production in Nigeria and Australia, while Asian consumption is forecast to increase.

According to a report by BloombergNEF, prices in Asia have not yet risen enough to entice LNG carriers to leave Europe. Although China's LNG demand has remained depressed for a long time due to COVID-19 related restrictions, BloombergNEF forecasts that China will unseat Japan and return to its position as world's largest LNG importer this year.

This market overview was drawn up by Eesti Energia according to the best current knowledge, with provided information based on public data. Eesti Energia's market overview is presented as informative material and not as a promise, proposal or official forecast by Eesti Energia.

Due to rapid changes in electricity market regulation, the market overview or the information contained therein are not final and may not correspond to future situations.

