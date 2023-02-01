Overview: Natural gas prices differ wildly from one seller to the other

News
Gas.
Gas. Source: Pixabay
News

Major natural gas sellers lowered the price of gas for home users with flexible gas packages to €0.84 per a cubic meter in February, while many others have retained the price at €1.25 per cubic meter.

Major gas seller Eesti Gaas lowered its price below the state compensation threshold of €80 per megawatt-hour in February.

However, customers looking for cheaper contracts find themselves in a labyrinth of packages that are broadly divided into fixed-price, market-price and flexible packages where the price changes monthly based on the previous period's market price. Every seller's packages include unique elements, while some keep the price hidden until the potential customer identifies themselves on their website.

Eesti Gaas initially planned to lower the price to €1.25 per cubic meter in February but ended up slashing the price to €0.84, VAT included, as the world market price of gas has dropped to the pre-war level. The flexible package of Alexela currently offers the same price.

The price drop is more modest at Eesti Energia and 220 Energia. Their flexible gas packages still go for €1,25 per cubic meter. Eesti Energia is set to lower the price to €0.83 and 220 Energia to €0.85 in March.

220 Energia also offers a separate gas heater package where the price is €1,20 to which a monthly fee of €1 is added. Fixing the price for 12 months also costs €1.20 but is not subject to a cancellation fee.

The price can be fixed until the end of this year in Eesti Energia's fixed package at €0.872 per cubic meters.

Alexela and Eesti Gaas offer gas for a year at €0.84 but charge a contractual penalty if the customer wants to switch off the package early.

Some sellers do not offer market price option

Companies also sport different conditions for packages based on the market price. One Alexela market-price package also charges a margin of 0.45 cents per kilowatt-hour but charges no monthly fee, while another has no margin but requires the customer to pay an extra €3.49 per month.

While Eesti Gaas' website lists the possibility of buying gas at market price, spokesperson for the company Kersti Tumm said the option is not attractive for customers as the flexible package price follows the market anyway.

"Our customers mostly go for the flexible package. We take an individual approach with customers who want a market package," she said.

Eesti Energia also does not offer a market price package at this time. The relevant offering of 220 Energia sees a margin of €0.38/kWh added, with no monthly fee.

Natural gas futures went for €56.37 per megawatt-hour (MWh) at the Dutch TTF exchange on Wednesday morning.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:49

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

17:45

Regulations regarding ministers' social media use remain unclear

17:16

Overview: Natural gas prices differ wildly from one seller to the other

16:44

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

16:17

Estonian Association of Journalists not ready to quit IFJ following Nordics

15:55

Ex-Eesti Energia chief advises against long-term fixed price contracts

15:13

Government wants to open fourth state high school in Tallinn

14:41

Outgoing nominations committee chief: No political influence in our term

14:22

Global Estonian Report: February 1-8

13:40

Estonian interior ministry wants to broaden scope for police taser use

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

12:58

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

30.01

Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

31.01

Several parties call for mandatory school defense education

09:31

Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: