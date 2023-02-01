Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference
Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will give a joint press conference in Tallinn on Wednesday. ERR News brings it to readers live at 10:40 a.m.
The press conference will be held in English and follow the foreign ministers' meeting to discuss Estonia-Turkey relations, Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.
--
Editor: Marcus Turovski