Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will give a joint press conference in Tallinn on Wednesday. ERR News brings it to readers live at 10:40 a.m.

The press conference will be held in English and follow the foreign ministers' meeting to discuss Estonia-Turkey relations, Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

