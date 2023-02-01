Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

News
Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will give a joint press conference in Tallinn on Wednesday. ERR News brings it to readers live at 10:40 a.m.

The press conference will be held in English and follow the foreign ministers' meeting to discuss Estonia-Turkey relations, Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:23

CO2 quota price four-week high may end recent electricity price fall

10:20

Tartu University Hospital seeking larger premises in Tallinn

09:31

Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

09:28

University of Tartu professor: Parties over-promising in election programs

09:05

Banks' 2022 profits boosted by revenue generated from interest

08:14

Kallas: Estonian independence war's bloodiest battle still relevant today

07:25

Norstat: Gap between Center and EKRE narrows

31.01

Estonia's new National Security Concept proceeds to Riigikogu

31.01

Baltics, Poland deepen defense cooperation

31.01

Report: Estonia's competitiveness compromised by weak social protection

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

30.01

Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

31.01

Former Air Force chief: Giving Ukraine F-16 fighters would not end the war

31.01

More hepatitis A cases in Estonia this January than whole of 2022

30.01

Over 4,500 customers ditch universal electricity service in two weeks

31.01

Finnish platform could connect Tartu, Helsinki via flight-hailing

31.01

Estonia's place unchanged in corruption index

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: