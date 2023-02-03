Sander Salmu new transport undersecretary at Ministry of Economic Affairs

Sander Salmu has been confirmed as the new undersecretary for transport at the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Salmu will begin his new role on March 13.

Salmu, who has previously worked in both the ministry and the private sector, said that a safe and functional transport system is integral to Estonian society and improves the country's competitiveness.

He then stressed the importance of the transport sector adapting to the challenges it will face over the coming decade, which stem from the underlying need to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Salmu also highlighted the need for the sector to adapt to changing economic models and practices.

In recent years, Salmu has worked as an export and development manager, and is currently business development manager at waste management, environmental services and recycling company Ragn-Sells.

Salmu holds a master's degree in transport engineering from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

Salmu will take up his new post on March 13, replacing Ahti Kuningas, who was confirmed as the new Secretary General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications in October.

