Ministers request extra €26 million to cover COVID care

News
Kuressaaree Hospital.
Kuressaaree Hospital. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Leading ministers at the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs are requesting around €26 million in funding from the government to cover additional costs expected to be incurred in the treatment and care of coronavirus patients this year.

"The allocated funds will compensate for the additional costs incurred in providing specialized care and nursing for COVID-19 patients. If the average number of COVID-19 patients in hospital goes up, then the costs for ambulance staff will increase. Patients will be treated in hospitals using medication specifically for COVID-19," says the explanatory memorandum to the request, which was submitted by Minister of Health and Labor Minister Peep Peterson (SDE) and Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform).

The ministers are requesting a total of €25,714,700 from the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) to cover COVID-related costs for the current year.

According to the ministers' request, the extra funding would be divided between care homes responsible for treating coronavirus patients, and hospitals, which are set to receive four types of medication designed to combat the virus. Ambulance workers would also be in line to receive additional overtime pay for overtime.

The request outlines, that 7,200 patients are expected to require specialist care due to coronavirus over the course of the current year, while a further 3,700 patients will need inpatient nursing services.

Ministers are asking for €11.2 million to cover the cost of specialist care for coronavirus patients, along with €5.8 million for nursing. An additional €2.2 million would then be earmarked for ambulance services and €6.5 million for the cost of hospital admissions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

Retrospective Toomas Kalve exhibition to open at Museum of Photography

15:07

Russian oil restrictions could be threat to environment in Gulf of Finland

13:40

Ministers request extra €26 million to cover COVID care

12:40

Canadian director shooting new movie in Estonian at open air museum

11:30

Estonian FM: Athletes from aggressor states should not be at Olympics

10:51

Ott Tänak quickest in morning at Otepää Winter Rally

10:12

Narva old town model on the move again

09:03

Tallinn residents must dispose of bio-waste separately starting April

03.02

Baltic prime ministers promise to continue supporting Ukraine

03.02

Analyst: Estonia's recession set to continue

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

03.02

Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

03.02

Still no solutions for Russians in Estonia to renounce their citizenship

03.02

EDF: Ukrainian forces likely to leave Bakhmut soon

02.02

Study: Tallinn home to exceptionally high wildlife numbers

09:03

Tallinn residents must dispose of bio-waste separately starting April

03.02

Analyst: Estonia's recession set to continue

03.02

Survey: Kaja Kallas most popular choice for next prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: