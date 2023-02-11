Emergency center honors children for making critical 112 calls

The Estonian Emergency Response Center (Häirekeskus) recently recognized 17 children at a ceremony. The youngsters had of their own initiative dialed 112 – the Estonian and European emergency number – in a variety of different emergency situations.

In one case, it was a health emergency which had affected the mother of a child, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Friday, while in another, concerns were raised about youths committing offenses at a recreation area.

Another didn't concern human activity at all, but rather a small dog, which got itself stuck in an underground pipe after being chased by a fox. Laura Kristiine, who made the call in that case, told AK that: "My friends and I were playing football, when a little dachshund puppy ran out of the woods, with a fox in pursuit.Since there are some water pipes in that spot, beneath the undergrowth, he fell down one of those holes .He then ran along the pipe, while the fox ran in after him. We heard his squeals from there."

"I called the emergency center and told them about the dog which had gotten stuck. They asked me to give my location and to stay calm. They very nicely arrived in under ten minutes, and were able to extricate him in a few minutes more," she went on.

Trofim said that his case involved miscreants at a park.

"I was walking in a skateboarding park with my friends and noticed that there was a large group of people next to it, who were drinking alcohol and listening to loud music." Not only that, but the individuals were harassing others, Trofim went on, which led him to make the 112 call.

Trofim's mother, Julia, told AK that: "The fact is, not everyone can take responsibility for things, and not everyone chooses to make that emergency call. We're talking about the kind of perseverance that exists in a person, which will help them to get things done."

Current affairs show "Ringvaade" also met two 12-year-olds, Karl-Kristjan and Robin. The latter's brother's life was in danger, while their call to 112 saved him, AK reported.

--

