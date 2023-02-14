Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

This Friday will be the final working day for Boris Dubovik, director of the Tallinn heritage protection board. The City of Tallinn has already launched a competition to find a replacement, who will fill Dubovik's soon-to-be-vacant post.

Dubovik will continue to work as head of the Tallinn heritage protection board until Friday, after which he will step down.

Applications for the role, will be accepted for the next two weeks. Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE), who is responsible for urban planning in the city, told ERR, that the aim is to have a new head in place as soon as possible.

Lippus said, that Dubovik has played a key role in protecting Tallinn's cultural heritage, particularly in relation to preserving the old town and other important heritage sites.

"However, when a person's health starts to fail, it is time to retire," Lippus said.

Dubovik is one of Estonia's best-known heritage conservationists, having held senior positions in Tallinn since 1999, when he became deputy head of the then Tallinn Heritage Protection Authority. Dubovik has been director of the Tallinn heritage protection board since 2016.

Dubovik was awarded the Tallinn Order of Merit (Tallinna teenetemärk) in 2007 and the Order of Tallinn (Tallinn vapimärk) in 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!