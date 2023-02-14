Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

News
Boris Dubovik.
Boris Dubovik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

This Friday will be the final working day for Boris Dubovik, director of the Tallinn heritage protection board. The City of Tallinn has already launched a competition to find a replacement, who will fill Dubovik's soon-to-be-vacant post.

Dubovik will continue to work as head of the Tallinn heritage protection board until Friday, after which he will step down.

Applications for the role, will be accepted for the next two weeks. Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE), who is responsible for urban planning in the city, told ERR, that the aim is to have a new head in place as soon as possible.

Lippus said, that Dubovik has played a key role in protecting Tallinn's cultural heritage, particularly in relation to preserving the old town and other important heritage sites.

"However, when a person's health starts to fail, it is time to retire," Lippus said.

Dubovik is one of Estonia's best-known heritage conservationists, having held senior positions in Tallinn since 1999, when he became deputy head of the then Tallinn Heritage Protection Authority. Dubovik has been director of the Tallinn heritage protection board since 2016.

Dubovik was awarded the Tallinn Order of Merit (Tallinna teenetemärk) in 2007 and the Order of Tallinn (Tallinn vapimärk) in 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:13

Estonia's first civil defense warning siren installed in Viljandi

18:45

Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu Updated

18:36

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

18:30

Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

18:10

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

17:30

PPA checks show hire car drivers twice as likely to exceed alcohol limit

16:50

Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

16:10

Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board to discuss sharp rise in banking profits

15:32

Ministry: Reform Party made costliest pre-election pledge

15:00

Estonian men's national football team to play Thailand in October friendly

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

13.02

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

10:03

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

13.02

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

13.02

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice is between the dacha and the graveyard

13.02

President: War in Ukraine may last several years

13.02

Banks increasingly paying interest on savings deposits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: