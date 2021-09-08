Three-year renovation of Tallinn's Skoone Bastion begins

Renovation work on Tallinn's Skoone Bastion walls has started and will last for three years.

The bastion's external wall and the slope, the western section of the Suurtüki Street and the top of the bastion will be reconstructed this year, head of the Heritage Department of the Urban Planning Agency Boris Dubovik said.

As of today, the old walls of the sheds built in the 20th century have already been demolished. The budget construction work in 2021 is approximately €340,000.

It is planned to better connect the bastion and the Old Town in the future and, in the coming years, the staircase that was closed during the Soviet Union times will be restored and opened.

Over the next two years, work will continue on the north and east sides of the bastion, in the section adjacent to the football stadium where a section nearly 200 meters long will be repaired.

There were discussions this spring about offering the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra concert house a home on the bastion if the hall was selected for funding as an important cultural object. However, it was not supported.

Dubikov said that the idea of the concert hall was very controversial in relation to heritage protection.

Skoone Bastion is the mightiest Baroque fortification building in Tallinn, which was built during 1680-1710. The bastion gets its name from the southern Swedish province of Skane.

