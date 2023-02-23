Plans in motion to build new school on Tallinn's Reidi tee

Tallinn City Government in cooperation with the Port of Tallinn, is planning to build a new basic school on Reidi tee. The exact location of the school has not yet been finalized.

Last week, Kaarel Rundu, head of Tallinn's education department, told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera," that the city is planning to build a new basic school on Reidi tee in cooperation with the Port of Tallinn.

Rundu said, that the property in question, according to the plans submitted is located at Reidi tee 12 and belongs to the Port of Tallinn.

"There is a requirement to build a social facility on the site. During the planning phase, the city and the Port of Tallinn have expressed the desire to construct a new basic school (there)," said Rundu.

"Further developments related to the construction of the school will come after the detailed planning procedure and negotiations with the Port of Tallinn regarding an agreement for the transfer of the property to the city," said Rundu.

However, according Rundu, it is too early to talk about the exact location of the school, which will only be determined during the detailed planning process.

"As everything is still at the planning stage and nothing definite has been agreed between the parties, it is too early to talk about the exact location or the site plan. The address of the property is there, but everything will all be worked out in the detailed plan," said Rundu.

