Plans in motion to build new school on Tallinn's Reidi tee

News
Reidi tee in Tallinn.
Reidi tee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn City Government in cooperation with the Port of Tallinn, is planning to build a new basic school on Reidi tee. The exact location of the school has not yet been finalized.

Last week, Kaarel Rundu, head of Tallinn's education department, told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera," that the city is planning to build a new basic school on Reidi tee in cooperation with the Port of Tallinn.

Rundu said, that the property in question, according to the plans submitted is located at Reidi tee 12 and belongs to the Port of Tallinn.

"There is a requirement to build a social facility on the site. During the planning phase, the city and the Port of Tallinn have expressed the desire to construct a new basic school (there)," said Rundu.

"Further developments related to the construction of the school will come after the detailed planning procedure and negotiations with the Port of Tallinn regarding an agreement for the transfer of the property to the city," said Rundu.

However, according Rundu, it is too early to talk about the exact location of the school, which will only be determined during the detailed planning process.

"As everything is still at the planning stage and nothing definite has been agreed between the parties, it is too early to talk about the exact location or the site plan. The address of the property is there, but everything will all be worked out in the detailed plan," said Rundu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:24

Statistics: 2022 building construction volumes down 6 percent on year

10:46

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is underfunded

10:43

Jüri Ratas, Lauri Hussar lock swords in heated Vikerradio head-to-head show

10:10

Plans in motion to build new school on Tallinn's Reidi tee

09:16

Many kindergartens still follow rules laid down during Covid

08:56

Gallery: Kohtla-Järve city government coalition deal finally signed

08:30

EDF takes delivery of first K9 to be fitted out for Estonian conditions

07:47

Estonian Independence Day this year to be cold, snow covered

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

22.02

Riigikogu holds last session

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

22.02

Sõõrumaa to build seaside Talsinki Quarter on site of muddy parking lot

22.02

New season brings changes to e-scooter parking rules in Tartu and Tallinn

21.02

Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

22.02

Police warn of phishing scam which uses alarming phone text message

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

22.02

Adorable Invasive Species: Estonian band Shelton San play Liverpool

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: