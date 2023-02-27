Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

News
Delfi portal's Russian language page.
Delfi portal's Russian language page. Source: Screenshot
News

The Ministry of Culture has decided to grant €1 million to four private media companies for the production of Russian-language journalism.
The daily Postimees and news website Delfi will each receive €300,000; Äripäev will receive €217,00 and Põhjarannik will receive €183,000.

The Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) has signed a decree allocating funding to four publications for the production of journalistic content to help balance the Russian-language information space.

Four of the eight submitted applications were approved. Postimees Group, which received €300,000, intends to use digital media to bring quality journalism to Russian-speaking Estonians.

Delfi Meedia received the same amount and plans to bolster Russian-language journalism on its portal RusDelfi.

With the ministry's funding of €217,000, Äripäev plans to create journalistic content that will balance the Russian-language information space. Repost, a Russian-language publication launched by Äripäev last year, does not create content its own content but, as its publishers explained at the launch, selects and explains the most significant news stories.

The daily Põhjarannik, which focuses on news coverage of Ida-Viru County, received the smallest share of the project, €183,000, which is intended to increase the content and accessibility of independent journalism to the Russian-speaking population of Ida-Viru County.

Hartman said that there are still people in Estonia who watch Russian propaganda channels despite their ban. "By supporting Estonian Russian-language media channels, we hope to provide an alternative, or high-quality Russian-language journalism free of Putin's propaganda," she said.

After the grant period, recipients will submit a report to the ministry detailing how the funds were used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:50

Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

19:07

Pharmaceutical firm, state sign joint agreement

18:30

Estonian Supreme Court ruling ends unequal teaching scholarship payments

17:58

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

17:50

State gives €38 million to storage center to buy Paldiski LNG quay

17:14

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

16:48

Airport passenger numbers not significantly boosted by school break

16:14

Paide Linnameeskond come back from two goals down to win Estonian Super Cup

15:48

Kontaveit falls behind Kanepi in latest WTA rankings

15:10

Voter roll updates not in system by start of online voting Monday morning

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

25.02

Potential next premier: Kaja Kallas support unaffected by party rating drop

26.02

Riigikogu elections advance voting starts Monday

26.02

Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

25.02

Yle: Hungary's Orban calls on party to back Finland, Sweden NATO accession

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: