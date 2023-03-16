Photos: Sunbathing Saaremaa adder heralds the arrival of spring

A Saaremaa European adder, also known as the European viper, taking in some sun as spring arrives.
Signs of spring on the island of Saaremaa this week included the appearance of a European adder (Vipera berus), also known as a Common European Viper, as snapped by ERR correspondent Margus Muld.

Muld said Tuesday's temperatures of +10C on Estonia's largest island likely attracted the snake, which was sunning itself (see photos) and which is in any case is seen as a traditional harbinger of spring.

Kuressaare, Saaremaa's capital, gets on average more hours of sunshine than most other towns in Estonia, the state weather service said back in 2017; the town's mayor at the time, current environment minister Madis Kallas (SDE), proclaimed Kuressaare the sunshine capital of Estonia, as a result of this news.

Snowdrops have also appeared on the island, Muld added, though the spring arrival of hepaticas has yet to materialize.

Muld's first adder pictures last year came a fortnight earlier, on March 1, though Estonia had been in the grip of late winter cold temperatures until this week.

Snowdrops snapped on Saaremaa, March 4 this year. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

