Pevkur: EU Foreign Affairs Council agrees to buy ammunition for Ukraine

Roundtable with EU defence ministers on March 20, 2023.
Roundtable with EU defence ministers on March 20, 2023. Source: Council of the European Union.
The EU's Foreign Affairs Council on Monday backed Estonia's plan to jointly procure one million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said after the meeting.

Member states' foreign and defense ministers agreed to send one million 155 mm caliber rounds of ammunition to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Council and will be put before members later this week.

Pevkur said the initiative will give the country the military aid it needs as fast as possible. It will also increase the block's defense industry manufacturing capabilities.

"Above all, Ukraine needs ammunition right now and today we put the clear objective in writing – to send at least 1 million 155 mm caliber rounds of ammunition to Ukraine within the next 12 months," he said in a statement.

The process of procuring ammunition also needs to be agreed on.

"Today's agreement is only the beginning. To see it through, we need consistency and persistence, closer coordination and, of course, additional funding. For that, we fully support the proposal for an additional 3,5 billion euros to the European Peace Facility from Member States," added Pevkur.

The joint purchase will be financed by the European Peace Facility.

Sixteen EU member states and Norway also signed a framework agreement with the European Defence Agency for the joint procurement of ammunition.

Editor: Helen Wright

