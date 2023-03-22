Pevkur: Ukraine's defense minister says million shells enough for one year

News
Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on "Terevisioon" relayed the words of his Ukrainian colleague Oleksi Reznikov, according to which the EU agreement to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells will cover the country's 155 mm ammunition needs for one year.

"What European countries have agreed on here is extraordinary in that I cannot recall the EU going from an idea to a decision in just five weeks before. It is historical," Pevkur said.

"We are in close contact with the Ukrainian side. We asked them how much 155 mm munitions they have, how many such barrels they have so to speak, and Ukraine's defense minister told me that if they keep up their current intensity or up it a little, those one million shells should last them for a year," Pevkur said.

The minister added that while the Russian side fires more shells at Ukraine, the intensity of their artillery fire has also fallen.

Pevkur emphasized that shells are just one type of ammunition Ukraine needs. "Ukraine needs many other things, mainly air defense. But also old, Soviet-era 152 mm munitions," he said.

He did not agree with Meelis Oidsalu in that Estonia only has enough ammunition to last a few days.

"Things are not all that bleak, of course. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you how much ammunition we have, while I can assure you that we procured more munitions last year than we have in the past 30 years," Pevkur commented.

The minister said that allied munitions being prepositioned in Estonia is also important.

"Allied power and munitions quantities here must grow. We cannot just look at Estonia's stockpiles today."

He suggested that shortage of gunpowder is also becoming a problem worldwide.

EU Member States on Monday agreed on a €2 billion plan to send one million artillery rounds to Ukraine over the next year by digging into their own stockpiles and teaming up to buy more.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:53

Report: Estonian companies' competitiveness key to economic growth path

14:07

Global Estonian Report: March 22-29

13:24

MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart joins the Center Party

13:11

Jaanus Karilaid: I'm Ratas' man

13:00

Tallinn to put Riguldi Manor in Lääne County up for sale

12:03

E-votes spiked in final hours of elections

11:51

Safety concerns arise once again as 2023's e-scooter season starts

10:54

Additional 11 hectares of infra coming to Tsiatsungõlmaa Training Area

10:29

Isamaa leader: Party must ditch 'evil' image, distance self from EKRE

09:52

Tallinn to host its first-ever children's jazz festival, Kräsh

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

20.03

US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: