Pevkur: Ukraine's defense minister says million shells enough for one year

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on "Terevisioon" relayed the words of his Ukrainian colleague Oleksi Reznikov, according to which the EU agreement to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells will cover the country's 155 mm ammunition needs for one year.

"What European countries have agreed on here is extraordinary in that I cannot recall the EU going from an idea to a decision in just five weeks before. It is historical," Pevkur said.

"We are in close contact with the Ukrainian side. We asked them how much 155 mm munitions they have, how many such barrels they have so to speak, and Ukraine's defense minister told me that if they keep up their current intensity or up it a little, those one million shells should last them for a year," Pevkur said.

The minister added that while the Russian side fires more shells at Ukraine, the intensity of their artillery fire has also fallen.

Pevkur emphasized that shells are just one type of ammunition Ukraine needs. "Ukraine needs many other things, mainly air defense. But also old, Soviet-era 152 mm munitions," he said.

He did not agree with Meelis Oidsalu in that Estonia only has enough ammunition to last a few days.

"Things are not all that bleak, of course. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you how much ammunition we have, while I can assure you that we procured more munitions last year than we have in the past 30 years," Pevkur commented.

The minister said that allied munitions being prepositioned in Estonia is also important.

"Allied power and munitions quantities here must grow. We cannot just look at Estonia's stockpiles today."

He suggested that shortage of gunpowder is also becoming a problem worldwide.

EU Member States on Monday agreed on a €2 billion plan to send one million artillery rounds to Ukraine over the next year by digging into their own stockpiles and teaming up to buy more.

--

