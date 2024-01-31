X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Pevkur: EU will send Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of ammunition by end of 2024

News
Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said on Wednesday the European Union will deliver a promised one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of 2024. However, it will miss the initial March deadline.

EU defense ministers discussed the ammunition for Ukraine initiative at an informal meeting in Brussels this week.

"Today we have good news – we will keep our promise to deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. Although they might not all reach Ukraine by March, we can be secure in the knowledge that it will come and that countries have made their contributions towards reaching that goal. As commitments stand, by March over 500,000 rounds will have reached Ukraine, and another 600,000 will reach them by the end of the year, so in total over 1,1 million," said Pevkur in a statement.

The European Union Member States agreed last spring to send one million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine to counter the Russian military aggression by March 2024.

The minister also said it was a "pleasure" to see that the EU's defense industry has been able to "ramp up production in a big way".

"Although there is still room for development, in addition to ammunition in other areas as well. However, based on current ammunition prices and delivery times, we can see that we are able to produce, provided the money in the form of contracts is put on the table. By the end of the year, the artillery ammunition production capacity of European states is expected to rise to 1,5 million rounds per year," he said.

The defense minister said Estonia is contributing further rounds of ammunition for Ukraine in four figures. States have agreed not to publish exact figures.

Pevkur also met bilaterally with defense ministers from Luxembourg, Italy, and Romania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Luxembourg contributes €12 million to Estonia's Ämari Air Base renovation

15:16

ERR in Ukraine: Older Kupiansk residents remain at the mercy of Russian strikes

14:46

Pevkur: EU will send Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of ammunition by end of 2024

14:34

Kallas, European leaders call for 'collective effort' to arm Ukraine

14:01

Elering installs loading dock on Pakrineeme LNG quay

13:17

Global Estonian Report: January 31 – February 7

12:40

Narva Bastion Victoria designated as operational public shelter again

12:29

National Audit Office: Doubtful if Estonia will meet 2030 renewables goals

11:56

Riigikogu speaker: US recognizes Baltics' Ukraine support, defense spending

11:38

All three major telecoms firms in Estonia enjoyed healthy profits in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

30.01

Union ends teachers' strike Updated

30.01

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

30.01

Kaja Kallas: No matter what I do, it's wrong

30.01

Estonia up two places in latest Corruption Perceptions Index

30.01

Analyst: People are extremely worried about their finances

30.01

Man sentenced to two years for 19th century book theft from Tartu library

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: